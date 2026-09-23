Utes ready for first challenge in Big 12 opener at Iowa State

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is back at it for week four of the college football season. The 15th-ranked Utes play their first road game and first Big 12 Conference game Saturday at Iowa State.

It's been a great start so far for the Utes, with three wins by a combined score of 142-24. But now it really matters.

"They've got really a brand-new crew." Utah head coach Morgan Scalley said of Iowa State. "I think they lost 90 percent of their production on the offensive side of the ball. I see some of the defenders that Jimmy Rogers brought with him from Washington State. They play hard. They played Iowa at Iowa and a very close game, lost by a field goal. This is going to be a really good test for our guys."

Utah has yet to be truly tested, and it's still unclear just how good the team is, with three straight blowout wins to start the season. But those non-conference games are there to get the Utes ready for Big 12 play by fixing their weaknesses and building off what is working.

"I like the efficiency from the quarterbacks," said Scalley. "I like the improvement in defensive run game. The culture is showing off on the field with guys blocking downfield.

"We'll continue to find out who we are as a team the more we go through this schedule, but I love the effort and the attention to detail from our guys."

Catch Saturday's game on FOX 13 with kickoff at Iowa State scheduled for 1:30 p.m.