Wayshawn Parker primed for another standout season with Utes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah running back Wayshawn Parker instantly made an impact to the Utes offense when he transferred in last year from Washington State. In 2025 he totaled 981 yards on the ground for six touchdowns on 149 carries for Utah.

His teammates voted him captain as announced on Tuesday, further cementing his role as one of the Utes’ leaders both on and off the field.

“It means everything. It means that what I’ve been doing shows people that I’m behind them," Parker said. "I’m with them no matter what. If we lose, if we win, I take care of them no matter what.”

“There’s not one guy in that group whether it be the captain group or the leadership council group, that I’m sitting there going, ‘I don’t know.’ Those guys are compelling... they’re bringing others with them," Utah head coach Morgan Scalley explained. "It’s a really solid group.”

Parker described what his goals look like for the upcoming season.

“Personally, it’s to have over 1,000 yards. As a team, just win every game that’s in front of us.”

He brings an immense amount of joy to the game and to his team, and it’s something he says begins at the top.

“It starts from the head coach, coach Scalley," Parker said. "He starts it. He comes out here, brings the juice, I just follow everybody through, and we just have fun out here. It’s just a great thing to have.”

The star running back is working with a new offensive line this year as all five starters will be replaced from last season.

“Since spring they’ve progressed a lot," he said about the group. "Seeing them come together, build that bond that they have, and be ready to go on next week. Oh yeah, I feel like that communication that they have with each other is wonderful.”

Parker and the Utes kick off the season Sept. 3 against Idaho at Rice-Eccles Stadium.