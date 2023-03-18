Watch Now
Utah women cruise in NCAA Tournament first round with 103-77 win

Alissa Pili, Lauren Bevis
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) drives as Gardner-Webb guard Lauren Bevis (2) falls while defending during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 7:47 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 21:51:43-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah advanced to the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament Friday, beating Gardner-Webb 103-77.

The Utes held the lead for all four quarters, led by center Alissa Pili with 33 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Jenna Johnson added 20 more points for the Utes, followed by Gianna Kneepkens with 17 and Lani White with 10.

Utah was expected to win as the #2 seed in their region. Their next game will take place Sunday against the winner of Princeton vs. NC State. The second-round game will again be held at the Utes' homecourt — the Huntsman Center — in Salt Lake City.

Earlier in the day, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were on the unlucky end of another one-sided game, falling 56-82 to Notre Dame.

