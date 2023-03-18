Utah women cruise in NCAA Tournament first round with 103-77 win

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah advanced to the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament Friday, beating Gardner-Webb 103-77.

The Utes held the lead for all four quarters, led by center Alissa Pili with 33 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Jenna Johnson added 20 more points for the Utes, followed by Gianna Kneepkens with 17 and Lani White with 10.

Utah advances to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament topping Gardner-Webb 103-77. Alissa Pili with 33-8-8 while Jenna Johnson followed with 20 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 17. Dominating performance in all aspects, excited to see what’s ahead for this team. pic.twitter.com/AZ0IiZJuZX — Andrea Urban (@AndreaUrbanTV) March 18, 2023

Utah was expected to win as the #2 seed in their region. Their next game will take place Sunday against the winner of Princeton vs. NC State. The second-round game will again be held at the Utes' homecourt — the Huntsman Center — in Salt Lake City.

Earlier in the day, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds were on the unlucky end of another one-sided game, falling 56-82 to Notre Dame.