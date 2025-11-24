Utes drop one spot in AP rankings after narrow victory over Kansas State

Utah fell one spot in the Associated Press college football poll to No. 14 after narrowly escaping an upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night.
The Utes scored two touchdowns and notched an interception in the final three minutes of the game to overcome a 10-point deficit and win it 51-47.
Meanwhile, BYU remained at 11 in the AP poll after beating Cincinatti 26-14.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Ohio St. (58)
|11-0
|1640
|1
|2. Indiana (7)
|11-0
|1587
|2
|3. Texas A&M (1)
|11-0
|1522
|3
|4. Georgia
|10-1
|1444
|4
|5. Oregon
|10-1
|1326
|6
|6. Mississippi
|10-1
|1320
|5
|7. Texas Tech
|10-1
|1295
|6
|8. Oklahoma
|9-2
|1169
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|9-2
|1117
|9
|10. Alabama
|9-2
|1056
|10
|11. BYU
|10-1
|1014
|11
|12. Vanderbilt
|9-2
|876
|12
|13. Miami (FL)
|9-2
|849
|14
|14. Utah
|9-2
|809
|13
|15. Michigan
|9-2
|664
|18
|16. Texas
|8-3
|646
|17
|17. Virginia
|9-2
|556
|19
|18. Tennessee
|8-3
|473
|20
|19. Southern Cal
|8-3
|464
|16
|20. James Madison
|10-1
|331
|21
|21. North Texas
|10-1
|288
|22
|22. Tulane
|9-2
|255
|24
|23. Georgia Tech
|9-2
|228
|15
|24. Pittsburgh
|8-3
|174
|-
|25. SMU
|8-3
|121
|-
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego St. 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.