Utes drop one spot in AP rankings after narrow victory over Kansas State

Kansas St Utah Football
Tyler Tate/AP
Kansas State running back Antonio Martin Jr. (22) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Kansas St Utah Football
Posted

Utah fell one spot in the Associated Press college football poll to No. 14 after narrowly escaping an upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night.

The Utes scored two touchdowns and notched an interception in the final three minutes of the game to overcome a 10-point deficit and win it 51-47.

Meanwhile, BYU remained at 11 in the AP poll after beating Cincinatti 26-14.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPointsPrevious
1. Ohio St. (58)11-016401
2. Indiana (7)11-015872
3. Texas A&M (1)11-015223
4. Georgia10-114444
5. Oregon10-113266
6. Mississippi10-113205
7. Texas Tech10-112956
8. Oklahoma9-211698
9. Notre Dame9-211179
10. Alabama9-2105610
11. BYU10-1101411
12. Vanderbilt9-287612
13. Miami (FL)9-284914
14. Utah9-280913
15. Michigan9-266418
16. Texas8-364617
17. Virginia9-255619
18. Tennessee8-347320
19. Southern Cal8-346416
20. James Madison10-133121
21. North Texas10-128822
22. Tulane9-225524
23. Georgia Tech9-222815
24. Pittsburgh8-3174-
25. SMU8-3121-

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego St. 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.

