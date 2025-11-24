Utes drop one spot in AP rankings after narrow victory over Kansas State

Utah fell one spot in the Associated Press college football poll to No. 14 after narrowly escaping an upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night.

The Utes scored two touchdowns and notched an interception in the final three minutes of the game to overcome a 10-point deficit and win it 51-47.

Meanwhile, BYU remained at 11 in the AP poll after beating Cincinatti 26-14.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Points Previous 1. Ohio St. (58) 11-0 1640 1 2. Indiana (7) 11-0 1587 2 3. Texas A&M (1) 11-0 1522 3 4. Georgia 10-1 1444 4 5. Oregon 10-1 1326 6 6. Mississippi 10-1 1320 5 7. Texas Tech 10-1 1295 6 8. Oklahoma 9-2 1169 8 9. Notre Dame 9-2 1117 9 10. Alabama 9-2 1056 10 11. BYU 10-1 1014 11 12. Vanderbilt 9-2 876 12 13. Miami (FL) 9-2 849 14 14. Utah 9-2 809 13 15. Michigan 9-2 664 18 16. Texas 8-3 646 17 17. Virginia 9-2 556 19 18. Tennessee 8-3 473 20 19. Southern Cal 8-3 464 16 20. James Madison 10-1 331 21 21. North Texas 10-1 288 22 22. Tulane 9-2 255 24 23. Georgia Tech 9-2 228 15 24. Pittsburgh 8-3 174 - 25. SMU 8-3 121 -

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego St. 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.