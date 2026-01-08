Pedestrian in Eagle Mountain dies following collision with Utah Highway Patrol trooper

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man is dead after officials say he was struck by a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Eagle Mountain on Wednesday. The name of the victim isn't being released by officials.

What exactly happened isn't clear. Utah Highway Patrol stated in a release that the trooper was on duty but acting in a non-emergency capacity at the time of the collision with the pedestrian.

The Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident team is leading the investigation into the incident, and the Utah Highway Patrol says they are cooperating with the investigation.

The trooper was not injured in the incident.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Utah County Sheriff's Office to learn more and will update when we hear back.