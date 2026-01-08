Gunshots heard in security video during SLC church shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple gunshots can be heard in a home security video obtained by FOX 13 News following the deadly shooting outside a Salt Lake City church.

In the video taken from the front of a Rose Park home near the church, at least two shots can be heard in the background.

Two people were killed and six others were injured during the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel near 660 Redwood Road. Of the six injured, three were in critical condition as of 11:30 p.m.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody, although police shared that there was no danger to the public.

In briefings held at the shooting scene, the Salt Lake City Police Department said its investigation was underway and that they would utilize surveillance video, such as the one obtained by FOX 13 News, to assist in identifying and locating the suspects.