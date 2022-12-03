Utes fans who want Rose Bowl tickets need to act fast

SALT LAKE CITY — Utes fans who missed their shot to see their favorite team battle in the Rose Bowl Game in January are getting a surprise second chance. But if Utah diehards learned anything from earlier this year, it's that you have to act quick to secure tickets.

For the second straight season, the University of Utah will play in the game called the "Granddaddy of them All." However, this game will be played on Monday, January 2 instead of the usual New Year's Day date.

Tickets to the game have been on sale for weeks, and are still available through Ticketmaster. That number will dwindle quick once teams set their reservations for Pasadena.

Fans who want to sit with fellow Utes can purchase tickets through the school. Each participating team is allotted a certain amount of tickets that rarely satisfies the masses who want to attend.

While not official, the Crimson Club will sell tickets to the Rose Bowl Game, with members getting the first crack, possibly as early as Monday, Dec. 5. The public would then get their chance if any Crimson Club tickets remain.

Those who miss out through Ticketmaster or via the school can always try their luck on after-market sites which always have tickets, but for a hefty mark up.