Utah beats USC 47-24 to win second-straight Pac-12 championship

LAS VEGAS — The Utah Utes are back-to-back Pac-12 Conference football champions.

Utah got off to a slow start in Friday night's Pac-12 Conference championship football game against the University of Southern California, but then proceeded to put on a highlight reel of touchdowns.

USC led by 17-3 midway through the second quarter thanks to two touchdown passes from Heisman candidate Caleb Williams.

The Utes caught up by halftime, though — running back Ja'Quinden Jackson rushed for a touchdown, followed by a TD pass from Utah's Cameron Rising to Jaylen Dixon.

UTES TUDDY‼️🏈@Utah_Football makes it a one score game 👀 pic.twitter.com/oq1GttByP0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

Wide receiver Money Parks then caught a pass from Rising to not only overcome the Utes' difficult 3rd-and-19 situation, but he broke free from Trojan defenders and ran another 40 yards to the end zone.

A second field goal by Jadon Redding put the Utes up 27-17.

USC nearly caught back up with another Williams touchdown pass, bringing them within 24-27.

But the Utes continued their hot streak: A 60-yard touchdown from Rising to Thomas Yassmin, a near-goal-line interception by R.J. Hubert, a 53-yard touchdown run by Jackson, and one final touchdown run by Micah Bernard.

The Utes ended with 47 points to the Trojans' 24, claiming their second-straight conference title after beating Oregon last year in another dominating performance.

Utah will head to the Rose Bowl for the second-straight year.