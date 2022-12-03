Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Utah beats USC 47-24 to win second-straight Pac-12 championship

The Utah Utes are back-to-back Pac-12 Conference football champions. Utah got off to a slow start in Friday night's Pac-12 Conference championship football game against the University of Southern California, but then proceeded to put on a highlight reel of touchdowns.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 00:39:32-05

LAS VEGAS — The Utah Utes are back-to-back Pac-12 Conference football champions.

READ: Utes fans who want Rose Bowl tickets need to act fast

Utah got off to a slow start in Friday night's Pac-12 Conference championship football game against the University of Southern California, but then proceeded to put on a highlight reel of touchdowns.

USC led by 17-3 midway through the second quarter thanks to two touchdown passes from Heisman candidate Caleb Williams.

The Utes caught up by halftime, though — running back Ja'Quinden Jackson rushed for a touchdown, followed by a TD pass from Utah's Cameron Rising to Jaylen Dixon.

Wide receiver Money Parks then caught a pass from Rising to not only overcome the Utes' difficult 3rd-and-19 situation, but he broke free from Trojan defenders and ran another 40 yards to the end zone.

A second field goal by Jadon Redding put the Utes up 27-17.

USC nearly caught back up with another Williams touchdown pass, bringing them within 24-27.

But the Utes continued their hot streak: A 60-yard touchdown from Rising to Thomas Yassmin, a near-goal-line interception by R.J. Hubert, a 53-yard touchdown run by Jackson, and one final touchdown run by Micah Bernard.

The Utes ended with 47 points to the Trojans' 24, claiming their second-straight conference title after beating Oregon last year in another dominating performance.

Utah will head to the Rose Bowl for the second-straight year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere