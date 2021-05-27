Watch
Sports

Actions

Utes football to allow 100% capacity; announces 2021 game times

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
Rice-Eccles Stadium is shown in the first half during an NCAA college football game against North Dakota Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
North Dakota Utah Football
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 15:01:01-04

SALT LAKE CITY — It will be full-speed ahead for Utah football this upcoming season as the school announced full capacity crowds will return to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

"We are so grateful for our passionate, loyal fans, who have stood by us and supported our department through a very challenging time," said Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan. "I'm also thrilled for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, who have worked so hard and maintained a high standard throughout everything, and will again be able to experience the roar of the home crowd."

BYU to bring full capacity crowds back to LaVell Edwards Stadium

The Utes announced kickoff times and broadcast information for a select number of games on the 2021 schedule.

Utah's nighttime season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Weber State will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

This season's Holy War on Sept. 11 against BYU will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, followed by a 5 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 18 at San Diego State. The Aztecs game will air on CBS Sports Network.

WATCH: Topping out beam placed on Rice-Eccles Stadium expansion

Utah's game at Stanford will take place on Friday, Nov. 5, with a 5 p.m. MT start time on FS1.

Games against USC on Oct. 9 and Nov. 26 will be televised by either FOX or FS1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere