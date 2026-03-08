Salt Lake City rallies show divided views on U.S. military strikes in Iran

SALT LAKE CITY — People gathered in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, holding two separate but related rallies in response to U.S. military strikes in Iran. One group gathered to support the action as a step toward freedom for the Iranian people, while another group, just blocks away, protested what they called an "illegal war."

The "Stand with the People of Iran" event, organized by a group called "The Iranians of Utah," brought supporters together in solidarity with those affected by the Iranian government.

"They want their freedom. They want their basic human rights," said Mari Dezham, one of the attendees.

Participants at this rally viewed the U.S. intervention as a long-awaited measure.

"The Iranians feel so desperate that they felt like this was needed. We’ve been waiting for this for 40 years," said Maryam Hossieni.

John Henderson, another supporter, added, "Eliminating the Iranian Islamic regime in Iran is the key to peace."

A few blocks north, at the federal building, an anti-war protest took place. Organizers said their goal was to raise awareness and demand an end to the conflict.

"We’re here to reject the war, and we really want people to organize," said Vero Martinez Nava. "Demand that the United States stop its illegal war on Iran."

Nava also highlighted domestic issues, suggesting resources are being misplaced.

"The United States is struggling with basic necessities like housing, the food crisis, and while overseas, the conditions are even worse; they’re getting missiles thrown onto them," she said.

Despite their differing views, participants from both events emphasized the importance of dialogue.

"Spending the time to connect with people, person to person," said Hossieni.