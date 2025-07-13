Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
William Agada's goal, Rafael Cabral's 4 saves help RSL beat Dynamo 1-0

Real Salt Lake
RSL's Diogo Gonçalves and William Agada
SANDY, Utah (AP) — William Agada scored in the 42nd minute, Rafael Cabral had four saves and Real Salt Lake beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night to extend its unbeaten streak to four games.

Cabral has five shutouts this season for Salt Lake (7-10-4).

Agada, acquired in a trade with Minnesota in April, opened the scoring with his first goal for RSL. Agada's header, off a corner kick played in by Pablo Ruiz, was blocked by defender Franco Escobar but Agada — off the rebound — bounced in a half-volley from the center of the area.

Jonathan Bond stopped for shots for the Dynamo. Houston (7-10-5) had won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

RSL beat the Dynamo 2-1 in Houston on March 15.

