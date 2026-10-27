SALT LAKE CITY — There are just three teams in college football that remain undefeated, and 7-0 Utah is one of them after beating Houston on Saturday. Next up? The now 6th-ranked Utes play at Cincinnati this Saturday, where the Bearcats just handed Texas Tech their first loss of the season.

"I know this is going to be an electric atmosphere in Cincinnati," said Utah head coach Morgan Scalley. "We've got sole ownership of first place in the big 12, and you have to have a championship mentality of what you have, and don't let anyone take it away. Our guys will be prepared and ready to go."

BYU suffered their first loss of the season, after beating Notre Dame they lost to UCF. The Cougars fell from No. 2 to 8th in the AP Top 25, but they still have everything to play for, starting this Saturday at home against Arizona State.

—Work to be done before Utes, Cougars can set sights on epic 'Holy War' matchup—

Work to be done before Utes, Cougars can set sights on epic 'Holy War' matchup

"Obviously, we suffered our first loss, but looking forward to see how we react to it," said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. "Life is things that happen to you, and you get defined by your reaction to it. I don't think it's going to define us in this season and this team, but I'm looking forward to the preparation, looking forward to getting back to work."

If BYU and Utah both win this week, there will be a top 10 "Holy War" matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium, with kickoff time for that game set for 10 am on November 7.