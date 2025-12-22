Don’t give the gift of illness this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time for family gatherings, celebrations and traditions. But it’s also one of the easiest times of year for illnesses to spread.

From colds and the flu to RSV and norovirus, more time spent indoors and around large groups can increase the risk of getting sick. But there are simple ways to help keep you and your family healthy this Christmas.

“We’re getting together with our friends and family and getting together in enclosed spaces, and that makes it easier to pass on not just gifts, but illnesses,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, executive medical director at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah. “So don’t be getting or giving the gift of illness this holiday season.”

Focus on prevention

Dr. Woodruff says prevention starts with the basics — even during a busy holiday schedule.

“It’s all about prevention, right?” he said. “So I’m gonna start with the basics — plenty of sleep, stay hydrated. Eat a balanced diet, stay tip top in a metabolic and physical condition, and that includes maintaining your exercise regimen.”

If colder weather has pushed your outdoor workouts aside, he suggests finding indoor alternatives.

“It’s a great time to explore your local gym or your local pool. Try riding on the bike trainer. Try a new sport,” Woodruff said. “But it’s important to stay active in the wintertime.”

Watch for common illnesses

Viruses such as the common cold, flu, RSV and norovirus are especially common this time of year. More lingering symptoms, such as strep throat, may be bacterial in nature and could require antibiotics.

One of the most effective ways to stop the spread of illness is also one of the simplest.

“Three words — wash your hands,” Woodruff said. “There are germs on literally everything we touch. You don’t need to do a full surgical scrub, but 20 seconds of washing really thorough — all the surfaces — is really important to eliminating germs so we don’t pass them on.”

Measles has also recently re-emerged in Utah and can be serious. Doctors say immunization is the best defense.

Treating symptoms and knowing when to call a doctor

For mild symptoms, Woodruff recommends common over-the-counter treatments like acetaminophen, ibuprofen or a decongestant, but urges caution — especially when giving medications to children.

As a general guideline, he says it may be time to call a doctor if symptoms don’t improve.

“Generally rule of thumb, if you’re not better in about a week, it might be time to call your doctor,” Woodruff said.

Parents should be especially vigilant with infants and young children.

“Any level of fever in an infant under three months is considered cause for alarm,” he said. “Between three months to three years, a fever of 102 and higher is when you should seek medical treatment, but also watch for behavioral or physical changes in kids.”

For adults, a sustained fever of 102 degrees or higher over several days should prompt a call to a doctor.

“Anytime you see symptoms like difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest pain, fatigue or lethargy, not acting right or signs of dehydration, you gotta call your doctor,” Woodruff said.