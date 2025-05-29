Gluten-free is not just a fad diet

Gluten-free has become a well-known term, often associated with a trendy diet. But for millions of Americans, it’s much more than that — it’s a serious health matter.

According to Dr. Mike Woodruff, executive medical director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, the number of people experiencing gluten sensitivity and celiac disease is increasing year over year — by about 7 percent annually.

An estimated 2 million people nationwide have celiac disease, which translates to about 1 in 133 Americans. In addition, approximately 6 percent of Americans have some form of gluten intolerance, which is often misdiagnosed.

Dr. Woodruff says the only treatment for both celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity is strict avoidance of gluten.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that a gluten-free diet is medically necessary for people with celiac disease and with non-celiac gluten sensitivity,” he said. “There’s really no other way to treat it. There’s no medications.”

Gluten is a naturally occurring protein found in wheat, rye and barley. It’s commonly used to make baked goods, breads, pasta and cereal.

But gluten can show up in unexpected places. “Things like soups and gravies — it can be used as a thickener. Wheat is often used as a thickener. Soy sauce and imitation crab meat,” said Dr. Woodruff.

Even some potato chip flavorings, salad dressings, energy bars, granola, candy and more can contain gluten.

“It’s important to read your ingredients,” he added.

People with gluten sensitivities are encouraged to focus on naturally gluten-free foods like meat, dairy, eggs, nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables and even some grains.

If you have questions about going gluten-free for medical reasons, Dr. Woodruff recommends reaching out to a professional.

“Check with your health insurance and see if you’ve got a dietitian available to you,” he said.