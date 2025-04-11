Healthy aging: how to find your own fountain of youth

Healthier Together is sponsored by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

While we can’t turn back time, there are simple ways to feel younger, stay stronger, and age with confidence—starting with healthy habits you can build right now.

As we age, conditions like diabetes, arthritis and heart disease become increasingly common.

But Dr. Mike Woodruff, executive medical director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, says there are steps we can take to live healthier and age well—starting with a better understanding of something called cardiometabolic health.

“It’s largely controlled by diet and exercise,” Woodruff said.

He recommends incorporating three key types of exercise into your daily routine: aerobic activity, strength training, and balance and flexibility.

For cardio, he advises aiming for 150 minutes per week, which breaks down to about 30 minutes a day.

“That can even be broken up into smaller 10-minute sessions,” he said.

When it comes to strength training, the message is clear: use it or lose it.

“It’s never too late to start, and you don’t have to begin by lifting heavy weights,” said Woodruff. “You can use resistance bands, handheld weights, or even canned goods. A can of vegetables can be a great starting point.”

He recommends doing strength training at least two days a week, focusing on different muscle groups each session.

Balance and flexibility are also critical—especially for fall prevention.

“Falls are the leading cause of injury for people 65 and older,” Woodruff said. “In 2020, about a third of older adults in Utah experienced a fall. That’s roughly 100,000 people. It’s a big problem.”

To improve balance and flexibility, try yoga, tai chi, basic stretching, or even simply standing on one foot. Woodruff suggests practicing these exercises at least three times a week.

“These are things you can do in five spare minutes,” he added.

In addition to staying physically active, healthy aging also includes maintaining a nutritious diet and practicing good sleep habits.

“Go to bed and wake up at the same time when possible,” said Woodruff. “That helps your body maintain a natural sleep rhythm.”

He also recommends turning off screens—like TVs, tablets or smartphones—at least one to two hours before bedtime.

“You may think you’re helping yourself fall asleep,” he said, “but the light from these screens actually disrupts your body’s natural sleep cycle.”

For those seeking more resources on healthy aging, Woodruff points to the Utah Department of Adult and Aging Services, which offers information on Medicare options and other support. He also encourages creating a relationship with a primary care provider to stay on top of preventive care and address health concerns early.