Mental health resources for Utah kids

Mental health and wellness doesn't just start when you're older. But where do you go to find help when you're dealing with mental health issues and young children?

Helping families and mental health care providers – giving them the tools and resources they need to meet life’s challenges as they face them. That’s the mission of “The Children’s Center Utah."

“We provide research based and evidence-based treatment to infants toddlers preschoolers and their families and caregivers,” said Rebecca Dutson, President and CEO of The Children’s Center Utah.

Established in 1962, The Children’s Center Utah is unique in the resources it offers the community.

“We are here for the licensed providers and honestly, childcare providers of all backgrounds including childcare centers and preschool centers all the way through to the pediatric community,” said Dutson.

Dutson said addressing mental health concerns when children are very young is critical.

“Because we give that child and their caregivers the tools they need to handle the big emotions that they’re experiencing, to help them be successful and learn the resiliency they need in the face of life’s challenge,” she said.

Outpatient services are available at their recently opened campus in West Valley, but The Children’s Center Utah also offers help virtually.

“There are options and our work is to raise awareness of the importance of infant and early childhood mental health and then of course to provide the provider community with the training they need so that wherever they’re practicing they can meet children where they are,” said Dutson.

With a special conference coming up for those professionals.

“The Ready Resilient Early Childhood Mental Health Conference is in its 5th year and it’s an opportunity for professionals to come and receive the training that they need,” said Dutson.

With corporate sponsors like Cambia Health Foundation helping this conference to go on, reaching people in every corner of the state, attendees can take part virtually or in person.

“They will have opportunities to hear from local and national speakers who are experts in early childhood mental health,” said Dutson.

For information on the upcoming conference, visit childrenscenterutah.org.

“We want our community of families and providers to know that The Children’s Center Utah is here for them with eh expertise to support the children and families in their life who are experiencing mental health challenges and concerns,” said Dutson.