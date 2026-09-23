Why your annual health visit matters, even when you feel well

A yearly visit to your doctor gives you time to check in on your health, review recommended screenings and talk about concerns before they become bigger problems.

It is easy to put off a doctor’s appointment when you feel fine. But preventive care is about more than treating illness. A regular visit can help you and your health care provider spot potential problems, review your health goals and decide what care you need next.

Some conditions, including high blood pressure, may cause no noticeable symptoms. Screening can help find health problems earlier, when they may be easier to treat.

What happens at an annual visit?

Your provider may check your blood pressure, review your medications and supplements, and ask about your physical and mental health. You can also discuss vaccines and screenings, such as tests for diabetes or certain cancers. The tests you need depend on factors including your age, health history and risk factors. Blood work and a hands-on physical exam are not automatically needed at every visit.

How to make the most of your appointment

Before you go, write down any new or worsening symptoms, questions and health goals. Bring a list of everything you take, including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements.

These five questions can help start the conversation:



Are my blood pressure and cholesterol levels healthy for me? Am I due for any vaccines or screenings? Do I need any blood tests this year? Are there changes I could make to my diet, activity or other habits? Is there anything in my health history that changes what care I need?

If something is unclear, ask your provider to explain it in simpler terms. If you would be more comfortable speaking another language, ask the office for an interpreter when you schedule your visit.

Many health plans cover certain preventive services without a copayment when you use an in-network provider, but coverage varies. Check with your insurer before your appointment, especially if you plan to discuss a new symptom or receive tests or treatment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.