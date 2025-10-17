Your smile matters more than you think: oral health affects overall wellness

Most people associate dental visits with preventing cavities and keeping a bright smile. But good oral health is actually a key part of overall wellness.

“We used to think of dental health as a luxury, but now we’re realizing it’s part of your whole body health,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, executive medical director at Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Research increasingly shows a strong connection between poor dental health and declining brain and heart health.

“You can get what’s called chronic periodontitis, where there’s chronic infection along your gums and your teeth, and that can lead to inflammation throughout your whole body,” Dr. Woodruff said. “Something that adds stress to your organs and worsens overall body function.”

In 2022, 71% of Utahns reported seeing a dentist in the past year. While that may seem encouraging, nearly a third of residents aren’t visiting the dentist regularly, and the actual number may be higher. A lack of dental insurance is often part of the problem, but Dr. Woodruff recommends researching available options.

Brushing at least twice a day and flossing regularly can help reduce harmful bacteria. Dr. Woodruff also recommends a healthy diet with whole, natural foods and avoiding sugary drinks – even sugar-free sodas.

“The carbonation leads to acid in the soda. So if you’re drinking too much soda, it might erode your enamel and it might erode your dental health,” he explained.

Poor dental health is linked to increased risks for diabetes, heart disease, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and even cognitive decline in older adults.

“We think of dental health now as preventive care – just like you would manage your weight, manage your metabolic health, breast cancer, colon cancer, and the same thing goes for dental health,” Dr. Woodruff said.