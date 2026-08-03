3 Things to help your next reel get noticed

You don't need a tropical vacation to make a viral reel - there are many ways to do it, but you need to do it strategically.

Jenny Hardman talked with Social Media Expert Natalie Zfat for some tips.

Natalie says the "secret ingredient" is good storytelling.

And, she says you need to hook them in the first three seconds of your reel — you do that with a strong opening statement, quick edits and telling something unexpected.

Natalie says it's also important to use trending audio... this will help get your reels more eyeballs. Subtitles are important too because many people may be watching with the sound off.

You can learn more by following @nataliezfat on Instagram and TikTok.