4 Common Home Cooking Myths, Explained by a Dietitian

Should you rinse your rice? Is frozen produce just as nutritious as fresh? And how much protein do you really need at each meal?

When it comes to cooking at home, there's no shortage of advice about what we should and shouldn't be doing in the kitchen. But how much of it is actually true?

We welcomed registered dietitian Carrie Gabriele, known as The Homecooking Dietitian, to The Place to help clear up some common cooking misconceptions and share practical tips for making everyday meals a little easier.

Here are four questions we put to the test!

1. Should You Rinse Your Rice Before Cooking?

You've probably heard that you should always rinse rice before cooking, but is it really necessary?

Rinsing rice can help remove excess surface starch, which may result in a fluffier texture. However, whether you should rinse it depends on the type of rice you're using and the dish you're preparing. Some enriched rice varieties also contain added nutrients that may be lost during rinsing.

2. Should You Rinse Pasta After Cooking?

Once your pasta is cooked, should you run it under cold water?

For most hot pasta dishes, rinsing isn't necessary. The starch left on the pasta helps sauces cling to the noodles. However, there are times when rinsing may be useful, such as when preparing a cold pasta salad.

3. Are Fresh and Frozen Vegetables Equally Nutritious?

Fresh vegetables often get all the attention, but frozen varieties deserve a place in your kitchen, too!

Frozen vegetables are typically picked at peak ripeness and frozen shortly afterward, helping preserve important nutrients. While nutrient levels can vary depending on the vegetable and how it's prepared, both fresh and frozen options can be nutritious choices.

The bottom line? Choosing vegetables that fit your budget, schedule, and preferences can make it easier to include more produce in your meals.

4. How Much Protein Do You Really Need at Each Meal?

Protein is one of the most talked-about nutrients right now, but do you need to hit a specific number at every meal?

Protein needs vary depending on age, body size, activity level, and individual health goals. Rather than focusing on one number that works for everyone, it can be helpful to include a source of protein throughout the day.

Foods like beans, lentils, tofu, eggs, Greek yogurt, nuts, and seeds can all contribute to your daily protein intake.

Making Home Cooking a Little Easier

From rinsing rice to choosing frozen vegetables, small kitchen decisions can make a difference in how we prepare and enjoy our meals.

The good news? Home cooking doesn't have to be complicated, and understanding the science behind common cooking advice can help you feel more confident in the kitchen.

You can learn more at thehomecookingdietitian.com.