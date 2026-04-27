A local theater company is putting on the one-act musical "Ordinary Days"

Kismet Productions is a three tiered company that focuses on education, board projects and producing.

"Ordinary Days" is their debut board show and is a one-act musical with music and lyrics by American composer Adam Gwon.

It's set in New York city and follows four characters who explore how their ordinary lives connect in the most amazing ways.

Kismet is funded by a grant, and they're hoping to regain the money through ticket sales.

They also hope to create an application process where any performer can submit and pitch a show of their choosing.

This helps the diversity of the shows for Utah audiences.

You can learn more by following them on Instagram @kismet.productionsllc.