A Utah baker is on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship

The owner of Logan's Jeaner's Sweets is competing on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship, which returns on November 2.

Jean Andrew is one of 12 bakers competing to prove they have the creativity, skill and teamwwork.

Every challenge is designed to help Santa and his operation succeed, from creating festive treats to solving delicious holiday dilemmas.

Jeaner's Sweets is a homemade bakeshop and she offers various classes held at her home in Logan.

You can also order cakes/cupcakes and cookies as well through Instagram @jeaners.sweets.

Learn all about Holiday Baking Championship here.