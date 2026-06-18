A Utah mom talks about her daughter's autism diagnosis and how early intervention is helping

Reagan Miller says she and her husband noticed that her toddler wasn't having the milestones that her big sister had.

Those signs included lack of eye contact, not answering to her name, or responding to her surroundings.

Joey's autism diagnosis came from her pediatrician at age two, and she immediately started ABA with Affinity Autism Services.

Leahra Durtschi, with Affinity Autism Services, explained that ABA, or Applied Behavior Analysis, is very personalized and sessions are based on the child's interests and focus on implementing their goals.

She says every day, Affinity sends home a note from the technician documenting what they did and what they worked on. They can also send home videos or photos if the parents request them.

There are monthly meetings with parents to discuss progress, so they're always involved in how their child is doing.

As far as Joey, Reagan says she started going three days a week but soon moved to five days a week because of the progress she was making including making eye contact, being more curious, interacting and playing with her sister, trying new foods and wanting to interact with other children too.

If you'd like more information, please visit: Affinityautism.com.