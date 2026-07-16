We all know AAA for being there when you need help on the road.

Whether you have a flat tire, a dead battery, or you accidentally lock your keys in the car, AAA Emergency Roadside Service has been a trusted name for generations.

But AAA can also help protect your vehicle before you ever need that roadside assistance. AAA Auto Insurance offers dependable coverage and 24/7 claims support. So if an accident happens, you can rely on AAA to handle your claim with care and speed.

That is reassuring, because dealing with an insurance claim can feel overwhelming. It helps to know you have a company with more than 100 years of experience behind you. AAA has been offering both auto insurance and roadside service for over a century.

And customers have noticed. AAA was ranked number one in customer satisfaction among auto insurers in the Southwest Region by JD Power, 3 times in a row. That same study also ranked AAA number one in trust, ease of doing business, product and coverage offerings, and problem resolution.

For JD Power 2026 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

AAA may also be able to help you save money. You could qualify for a multi-policy discount simply by bundling your home and auto insurance with AAA.

So, whether you are looking for reliable auto coverage, 24/7 claims support, or an opportunity to save by bundling your home and auto policies, AAA is worth a closer look.

Visit aaa.com/quote to see how much you can save by switching to Triple-A.