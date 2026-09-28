Affinity Autism Services helps children with things like communication, social skills and safety

Affinity Autism Services in Midvale helps children ages 2-12 work on things like communication, social skills, independence, daily living skills, play, school-readiness skills and safety.

The Midvale location has been open since January 2026, and has been growing since. Not only in the number of clients and families they serve, but also their team and the spaces they have available to the clients.

The primary service they offer, Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA, focuses on teaching those meaningful skills and reducing behaviors that may interfere with a child's ability to learn and participate in everyday life.

Ashley Hawk got a tour of Affinity Autism and learned what a typical session looks like for a client, from arrival to pickup.

Clinical Director Monet Watanabe says when a client arrives, they help them feel welcome, comfortable and ready for the day.

Their session may include learning activities, play, practicing social skills, movement, and building independence—all in a supportive environment tailored to their individual needs.

Throughout the session, the team keeps track of progress toward the client's goals.

This helps the team understand what is working well and make adjustments when needed.

At pickup, they share updates with the family about what the client worked on, the progress they made, and how they are doing.

Every child experiences the world differently and Affinity Autism accommodates different sensory needs.

Some children may enjoy movement and active play, while others may feel overwhelmed by loud noises, busy spaces, or unfamiliar surroundings.

They respect each child's needs and offer different ways for them to feel comfortable and ready to learn.

This may include movement activities, sensory play, quiet spaces, visual supports, or breaks when needed.

The goal is to help each child feel safe, supported, and confident while building skills they can use in many different settings.

Affinity Autism Services currently have immediate openings and no waitlist.

If you are interested in learning more about services, the first step is to visit affinityautism.com.

Because ABA services often require insurance approval, there are a few clinical and insurance steps to complete.

A qualified clinician will meet with you and your child to learn more about their strengths, needs, and goals.

They'll then create a personalized treatment plan and work with you and your insurance provider to request authorization for services.

Most importantly, they see every child as an individual—not just as a diagnosis.

The goal is to identify the skills that can help your child communicate, participate more fully, and become more independent in everyday life.