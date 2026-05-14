Affinity Autism Services Opens New ABA Clinic in Clearfield

Families in Northern Davis County now have expanded access to autism support services with the opening of a new clinic from Affinity Autism Services in Clearfield.

The clinic provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children, teens and adults across the lifespan — reflecting a growing shift in how ABA therapy is understood and delivered today.

“ABA has evolved tremendously over the years,” said Erica Carpenter of Affinity Autism Services. “Today, the focus is on helping autistic individuals build meaningful skills that improve quality of life while still honoring who they are.”

ABA, or Applied Behavior Analysis, uses evidence-based teaching strategies to help individuals develop skills that are important to them and their families. Carpenter said services are highly individualized and can range from communication and self-advocacy to daily living skills and safety.

“Some clients are learning how to communicate using technology, how to wait in line or how to advocate for themselves,” Carpenter explained. “Others may need support with independence skills like dressing, toileting or preparing for school or employment. It’s all customized to the individual.”

Affinity Autism Services works with families to identify goals that matter most to them, whether that involves reducing harmful behaviors, improving communication or increasing independence at home and in the community.

The organization now offers clinic-based services in Clearfield for children ages 2–6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with programming for teens and adults from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Carpenter said the clinic environment provides opportunities for social interaction, hands-on learning and sensory-friendly experiences designed to make therapy engaging and enjoyable.

“We laugh a lot,” Carpenter said. “The goal is for people to feel safe, respected and supported while learning skills that help them live their best life.”

Affinity Autism Services will also host an open house on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where families can meet providers, tour the new facility and learn more about available services.

For more information, visit Affinity Autism Services or call 801-506-6695.