All kinds of mothers will be coming together to network on October 10.

Momivate is a Utah nonprofit that promotes and advocates for motherhood.

They believe that motherhood should be treated like its own profession, complete with a convention!

All kinds of mothers will be coming together on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Salt Lake Community College Miller Campus in Sandy to network and share best practices.

There will be 30 workshops by 20 speakers as well as a vendor fair, an Art Gallery, and a "Revolving Closet" which a place where moms bring items their kinds have outgrown to trade them for others donated by others.

Momivate's Annual SMILE awards will also be handed out. SMILE is for Support, Music, Inspiration, Laughter and Empowerment.

You can cover the convention registration fee by using MomUnits earned on the MomEconomy App, which allows moms to connect and share skills with each other.

You can learn more at momivate.org and follow them on Instagram @momivate_.