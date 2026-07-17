An upcoming art exhibit draws from the indigenous practice of cultural fire.

Bianca Velaquez is a Salt Lake City-based beadwork and multidisciplinary artist with an upcoming exhibit, "Prescribed Burn".

She joined us with some of the works you'll be able to see starting July 31, 2026 at Finch Lane.

It's titled "Prescribed Burn", and Bianca says it draws from the indigenous practice of cultural fire which is a respected tradition of controlled destruction to restore balance to the land, passed down by matriarchies.

Bianca says, "I see parallels in human experience, specifically the necessity of releasing what is no longer sustainable and tending to emotional overgrowth before it ignites into catastrophe."

Her artwork emerged after Bianca watched the short documentary "Fire Tender", which is about cultural burning.

Her beadwork and acrylic work traces that cycle of destruction and regeneration.

Her works will be on display and will be available to buy.

You can follow her work @biancavelasquez.tv on Instagram.