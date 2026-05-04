Anderson Builders Utah is hosting a networking event to bring together subcontractors in the state to build strong, long-term partnerships.

It's being held on May 15, 2026 with 300+ attendees and about 45 companies exhibiting. Click here for more information on attending.

Anderson Francisco, CEO of Anderson Builders Utah, says this event is an opportunity to strengthen collaboration and improve how projects come together.

Anderson builders is also working on a $4 million dollar home addition in Deer Valley and they'll be showcasing a home at the Parade of Homes in Nephi this year as well.

You can learn more at andersonbuildersutah.com.