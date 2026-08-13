Antelope Island State Park's herd of bison is very unique

Antelope Island State Park is the next stop on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.

Ashley Hawk talked with Park Manager Doranne Pittz who said even though it's only about an hour's drive from Salt Lake, it's like a different world and ecosystem than the Wasatch Front.

While at the Park you can hike, ride bikes, trail run and even ride horses.

Antelope Island has a herd of free-roaming bison that has about 750-800 of the animals.

It's a unique herd, Doranne explained, because most bison are not 100 percent bison, but the ones at Antelope are close, with about a 98 percent purity rate.

But, remember to give them space and always the right of way.

There's a rule of thumb to know if you're too close. If you stick your thumb out and close one eye, if you can see any part of the bison, you need to move away.

Every October there's an old west bison round up that the public is invited too. Cowboys on horses round up the animals for their annual vaccinations and health checkups.

You can spend the day at Antelope Island, or stay the week. They offer all kinds of camping from rugged tent camping to full RV hookups.

Be sure to bring your Lifetime cooler filled with plenty of water, even more than you think you'll need! A sunshade hat is also very important, and you can pick yours up at your closest Lifetime Store.