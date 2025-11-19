Are you a true ranch dressing lover? You have to try this pizza!

Every Tuesday we check in with Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, for some new foodie findings. He only tells us about spots he loves, so you know they'll be good.

First up, somewhere to stop when you're in the mood for a drink and a treat: Thirst Drinks in Herriman.

Chase says order the pretzel bites or beignets to go with your favorite concoction of sodas.

Then, Chase says Ranch Dressing lovers should head over to OAK Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper where there's a pizza on the menu called the "Hidden Valley". It is Herbed Buttermilk ranch, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Jalapeno and BBQ Sauce.

He also recommends:

Avocado Burger - 8oz Ground Brisket, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado Salsa, Romaine, on Toasted Brioche Bun

Pumpkin Bread Pudding - Caramel, Almonds, and Spiced Creme Fraiche

