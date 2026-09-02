Are you eligible to participate in Rocky Mountain Power's Cool Keeper program?

We are still experiencing warm summer weather so it is a good time to consider how your air conditioner can make a difference to the power grid.

Ashley Hawk visited a home in Salt Lake City with Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson Bianca Velasquez to see how their Cool Keeper program works.

If your home has a central air conditioner with an outdoor condenser unit you may be eligible to participate.

A small device is connected to the outdoor condenser, and it only takes a few minutes for a Rocky Mountain Power representative to install it.

When the device is activated, it briefly cycles off the compressor.

Bianca says these activation events are so quick, just five minutes on average, you probably won't notice.

But those few minutes make a big different in helping to balance the flow of energy on the power grid.

This optimizes energy use, helping to keep costs down for all.

Plus, during those five minutes, your indoor fan will continue to run, circulating air and helping you keep cool.

It's free to join, it's completely voluntary, and you'll receive $30 in bill credits every year for participating.

For more information and to join Cool Keeper, visit RockyMountainPower.net/CoolKeeper or call 1-800-357-9214.