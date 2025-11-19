Are you trading turkey for another protein this Thanksgiving?

According to stats from Empower.com, 47 percent of Americans are trading turkey for another protein this Thanksgiving.

Why? The rising prices at the grocery store.

Jeremy Blair, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Mountain America Credit Union, joined us with some other stats and strategies to help.

He turkey is costing between 25 and 40 percent more this year due to general inflation and last year's bird flu outbreak.

Other staples like potatoes have spiked more than three-and-a-half percent and overall grocery prices are higher too.

But, Jeremy says Thanksgiving dinner doesn't have to be a bust.

He suggests watching the prices, and planning the meal way in advance to find the least expensive items.

Make a list of everything you need for your recipes, and choose your favorites!

Budget it out so there are no surprises in the checkout line.

And, don't take on the entire feast yourself — delegate others to bring items to the meal.

You can learn more at macu.com.

