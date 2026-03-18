As spring arrives, many Americans are extending the idea of spring cleaning to their finances and Mountain America Credit Union can help you get started.

Karla Loftus, with Mountain America, says this seasonal check-in can start with taking inventory of debt including looking at interest rates and monthly payments.

She says people should ask themselves if they should make budget adjustments or even consolidate balances into a more manageable plan.

Debt consolidation is the combining of existing debts into a single loan with one payment.

Mountain America can help you tackle your debt, you can learn more at macu.com.