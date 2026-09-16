Ashley Hawk gets organized with NEAT Park City

With two young children and a smaller space to work with, Ashley Hawk knows how quickly toys, clothes, pantry items and everything in between can start to pile up.

Recently, Ashley hired NEAT Park City to help organize some of the busiest areas in her home, including her children's toy area, pantry and closets.

What she learned is that getting organized isn't just about making your home look tidy.

Creating a storage system that works for your family can also make it easier to clean up, find what you need and move more efficiently throughout the day.

And as a mom of two, Ashley says having a system in place can make a big difference when you're trying to get everyone out the door, keep up with the daily mess and still feel like your home is manageable.

Today on The PLACE, NEAT Park City's lead organizer joined Ashley to share simple organization tips that anyone can use — whether you're working with a large home, a small space or just one particularly chaotic closet.

Here are some easy ways to get started and head into the new season feeling a little more organized:



Tackle the "Transition Zones" First: Focus on entryway drop zones and mudrooms. Swap summer gear for fall essentials—bring out boot trays, coat hooks, and labeled bins for light jackets, umbrellas, and upcoming cool-weather accessories. Edit and Reset the Pantry: Fall brings school routines and holiday baking. Toss expired summer foods, group meal prep into categories, and move autumn comfort staples to eye-level shelves. Execute the "One-Year Fall Rule": Clear out prime closet space by pulling anything you didn't wear last autumn. If it sat on the hanger all season last year, donate it today—making immediate room for the pieces that actually fit your current style and routine.

NEAT Method is a luxury home organizing company that focuses on creating tailored systems that bring ease, elegance, and calm to daily living.

You can learn more at neatmethod.com.