Ashley Hawk prepares the Smart Cart Easter recipe, Spring Vegetable Quiche.

Can you really feed a family of five a healthy meal for $25 or under? That's what Registered Dietitian and The PLACE Co-Host Ashley Hawk does in Smart Cart recipes with Fox's Good Day Utah Team.
This week she went shopping with GDU Anchor Kelly Chapman to buy the ingredients, and then she prepared them for The PLACE.
Spring Vegetable Quiche
Ingredients:
- 1 pre-made pie crust (9-inch)
- 6 large eggs
- ¾ cup milk (dairy or plant-based)
- 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, gruyère, or your favorite)
- 1 cup asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- ½ cup red bell pepper, diced
- ½ cup frozen peas, thawed
- ½ small onion, finely chopped (optional)
- 1–2 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Fresh herbs (optional: parsley, chives, or thyme)
Directions:
- Preheat oven:
Set to 375°F (190°C).
- Prepare vegetables:
- In a small skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat.
- Sauté onions (if using) for 2–3 minutes until translucent.
- Add asparagus and red peppers and cook 3–4 minutes until slightly tender. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Prepare the crust:
- Fit the pie crust into a 9-inch pie pan.
- Optional: blind bake for 5 minutes to prevent sogginess.
- Make the custard:
- In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and a handful of chopped fresh herbs if using.
- Assemble the quiche:
- Spread the sautéed vegetables and peas evenly in the pie crust.
- Sprinkle the cheese on top of the vegetables.
- Pour the egg mixture over the top, filling the crust.
- Bake:
- Bake for 35–40 minutes, or until the quiche is set and the top is lightly golden.
- Optional: let cool 5–10 minutes before slicing for cleaner pieces.