Ashley Hawk prepares the Smart Cart Easter recipe, Spring Vegetable Quiche.

Can you really feed a family of five a healthy meal for $25 or under? That's what Registered Dietitian and The PLACE Co-Host Ashley Hawk does in Smart Cart recipes with Fox's Good Day Utah Team.

This week she went shopping with GDU Anchor Kelly Chapman to buy the ingredients, and then she prepared them for The PLACE.

Spring Vegetable Quiche

Ingredients:

1 pre-made pie crust (9-inch)

6 large eggs

¾ cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, gruyère, or your favorite)

1 cup asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup red bell pepper, diced

½ cup frozen peas, thawed

½ small onion, finely chopped (optional)

1–2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh herbs (optional: parsley, chives, or thyme)

Directions: