Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart Recipe: Creamy Chicken Enchiladas, which costs less than $25 for a family of five.
Ingredients
Chicken
- 1 ¼ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts OR rotisserie chicken
- 2 tsp kosher salt, divided
- 2 tsp chili powder, divided
- 1 ½ tsp ground cumin, divided
Enchiladas
- 12 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- Optional veggies (use what you have):
- 1 poblano pepper, chopped (optional)
- 1 small yellow bell pepper, chopped (optional but recommended for sweetness)
Sauce + filling add-ins:
- 1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes + green chiles (optional — adds flavor + moisture)
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 4 oz sour cream (optional — for extra creaminess)
- 4 cups shredded cheddar
- 1 cup refried beans (optional — adds fiber + makes it heartier)
- 1 (15 oz) can red enchilada sauce
Instructions
1. Cook the Chicken
Preheat oven to 325°F
Season chicken with:
1 tsp salt
½ tsp chili powder
½ tsp cumin
Wrap in foil + bake ~50 min (165°F internal temp)
Shred + set aside
Increase oven to 375°F
Prep Tortillas
Lightly butter both sides
Toast in skillet ~10 sec per side
Set aside
Make the Filling
Heat olive oil in skillet (medium-high)
Sauté onion + any optional peppers (5–7 min)
Add remaining:
salt
chili powder
cumin
Stir in:
(optional) tomatoes + green chiles
cream cheese → melt
Reduce heat + mix in:
(optional) sour cream
2 cups cheese
Fold in shredded chicken
Assemble
Add (optional) refried beans (~1 tbsp each tortilla)
Add ~¼ cup filling
Roll up
Spread ¼ cup enchilada sauce in baking dish
Place enchiladas seam-side down
Pour remaining sauce on top
Sprinkle remaining cheese
Bake
Bake at 375°F for 30 minutes until bubbly
Rest + Serve
Let sit 10 minutes
Add toppings if desired