Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart Recipe: Creamy Chicken Enchiladas, which costs less than $25 for a family of five.

Ingredients

Chicken



1 ¼ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts OR rotisserie chicken

2 tsp kosher salt, divided

2 tsp chili powder, divided

1 ½ tsp ground cumin, divided

Enchiladas



12 (6-inch) flour tortillas

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

Optional veggies (use what you have):

1 poblano pepper, chopped (optional)

1 small yellow bell pepper, chopped (optional but recommended for sweetness)



Sauce + filling add-ins:



1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes + green chiles (optional — adds flavor + moisture)

4 oz cream cheese

4 oz sour cream (optional — for extra creaminess)

4 cups shredded cheddar

1 cup refried beans (optional — adds fiber + makes it heartier)

1 (15 oz) can red enchilada sauce



Instructions

1. Cook the Chicken

Preheat oven to 325°F

Season chicken with:

1 tsp salt

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp cumin

Wrap in foil + bake ~50 min (165°F internal temp)

Shred + set aside

Increase oven to 375°F

Prep Tortillas

Lightly butter both sides

Toast in skillet ~10 sec per side

Set aside

Make the Filling

Heat olive oil in skillet (medium-high)

Sauté onion + any optional peppers (5–7 min)

Add remaining:

salt

chili powder

cumin

Stir in:

(optional) tomatoes + green chiles

cream cheese → melt

Reduce heat + mix in:

(optional) sour cream

2 cups cheese

Fold in shredded chicken

Assemble

Add (optional) refried beans (~1 tbsp each tortilla)

Add ~¼ cup filling

Roll up

Spread ¼ cup enchilada sauce in baking dish

Place enchiladas seam-side down

Pour remaining sauce on top

Sprinkle remaining cheese

Bake

Bake at 375°F for 30 minutes until bubbly

Rest + Serve

Let sit 10 minutes

Add toppings if desired

