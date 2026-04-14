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Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart Recipe: Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
Ashley Hawk makes this week's Smart Cart recipe.
Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
Posted

Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart Recipe: Creamy Chicken Enchiladas, which costs less than $25 for a family of five.

Ingredients
Chicken

  • 1 ¼ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts OR rotisserie chicken
  • 2 tsp kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tsp chili powder, divided
  • 1 ½ tsp ground cumin, divided

Enchiladas

  • 12 (6-inch) flour tortillas
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • Optional veggies (use what you have):
  • 1 poblano pepper, chopped (optional)
  • 1 small yellow bell pepper, chopped (optional but recommended for sweetness)

Sauce + filling add-ins:

  • 1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes + green chiles (optional — adds flavor + moisture)
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • 4 oz sour cream (optional — for extra creaminess)
  • 4 cups shredded cheddar
  • 1 cup refried beans (optional — adds fiber + makes it heartier)
  • 1 (15 oz) can red enchilada sauce

Instructions
1. Cook the Chicken
Preheat oven to 325°F

Season chicken with:
1 tsp salt
½ tsp chili powder
½ tsp cumin
Wrap in foil + bake ~50 min (165°F internal temp)
Shred + set aside

Increase oven to 375°F

Prep Tortillas
Lightly butter both sides
Toast in skillet ~10 sec per side
Set aside

Make the Filling
Heat olive oil in skillet (medium-high)
Sauté onion + any optional peppers (5–7 min)
Add remaining:
salt
chili powder
cumin

Stir in:
(optional) tomatoes + green chiles
cream cheese → melt

Reduce heat + mix in:
(optional) sour cream
2 cups cheese
Fold in shredded chicken

Assemble
Add (optional) refried beans (~1 tbsp each tortilla)
Add ~¼ cup filling
Roll up
Spread ¼ cup enchilada sauce in baking dish
Place enchiladas seam-side down
Pour remaining sauce on top
Sprinkle remaining cheese

Bake
Bake at 375°F for 30 minutes until bubbly

Rest + Serve
Let sit 10 minutes
Add toppings if desired

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