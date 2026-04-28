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Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe: Mediterranean Bowl

Smart Cart Mediterranean Bowl Recipe
Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe, a Mediterranean Bowl that feeds a family of five for under $25.
Smart Cart Recipe: Mediterranean Bowl
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Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe, a Mediterranean Bowl that feeds a family of five for under $25.

Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl
Serves 5
Ingredients

  • 2½ cups cooked quinoa
  • 3¾–4 cups grilled chicken breast, sliced (about 4–5 small breasts)
  • 1¼ cups hummus
  • 2½ cups cucumber, chopped
  • 2½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ⅔ cup crumbled feta
  • 2–3 lemons

Directions

  1. Divide quinoa evenly between 5 bowls (about ½ cup each).
  2. Top with sliced chicken (about ¾–1 cup per bowl).
  3. Add cucumber and tomatoes.
  4. Spoon about ¼ cup hummus onto each bowl.
  5. Sprinkle with feta and finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon.

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