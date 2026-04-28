Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe: Mediterranean Bowl

Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe, a Mediterranean Bowl that feeds a family of five for under $25.
Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl
Serves 5
Ingredients
- 2½ cups cooked quinoa
- 3¾–4 cups grilled chicken breast, sliced (about 4–5 small breasts)
- 1¼ cups hummus
- 2½ cups cucumber, chopped
- 2½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- ⅔ cup crumbled feta
- 2–3 lemons
Directions
- Divide quinoa evenly between 5 bowls (about ½ cup each).
- Top with sliced chicken (about ¾–1 cup per bowl).
- Add cucumber and tomatoes.
- Spoon about ¼ cup hummus onto each bowl.
- Sprinkle with feta and finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon.