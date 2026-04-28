Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe: Mediterranean Bowl

Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe, a Mediterranean Bowl that feeds a family of five for under $25.

Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Serves 5

Ingredients



2½ cups cooked quinoa

3¾–4 cups grilled chicken breast, sliced (about 4–5 small breasts)

1¼ cups hummus

2½ cups cucumber, chopped

2½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

⅔ cup crumbled feta

2–3 lemons

Directions

