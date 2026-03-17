Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe: Twice-Baked Shepherd's Pie Potatoes

in this week's Smart Cart, Registered Dietitian and Co-Host of The PLACE, Ashley Hawk, goes shopping with Good Day Utah Anchor Kelly Chapman for a recipe that will feed a family for under $25.
Twice-Baked Shepherd’s Pie Potatoes
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 4 large russet potatoes
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1/2 onion, diced
- 1 cup frozen peas and carrots
- 2–3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 3 tbsp butter
- 1/4–1/2 cup milk
- 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar works great)
- Salt & pepper (to taste)
- Optional: garlic (1–2 cloves), paprika, parsley
Instructions
1. Bake the potatoes
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Scrub potatoes, poke holes with a fork, and bake directly on rack for ~50–60 minutes until tender.
2. Make the filling
- In a skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef until browned. Drain excess fat.
- Add diced onion (and garlic if using). Cook until softened.
- Stir in Worcestershire sauce, beef broth, and frozen peas & carrots.
- Simmer 5–8 minutes until slightly thickened.
- Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
3. Scoop and mash
- Let potatoes cool slightly, then slice in half lengthwise.
- Scoop out the insides into a bowl, leaving a thin shell.
- Mash with butter, milk, salt, pepper, and about half the cheese until smooth.
4. Fill and bake again
- Spoon some beef mixture into each potato shell.
- Top with mashed potatoes, spreading or piping it on.
- Sprinkle remaining cheese on top.
5. Final bake
- Return to oven and bake at 375°F (190°C) for 15–20 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted.
- Optional: broil for 2–3 minutes for a golden top.
*you can make this vegetarian by swapping lentils for the ground beef.
You can watch more Smart Cart recipes on Good Day Utah.