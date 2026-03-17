Ashley Hawk prepares this week's Smart Cart recipe: Twice-Baked Shepherd's Pie Potatoes

in this week's Smart Cart, Registered Dietitian and Co-Host of The PLACE, Ashley Hawk, goes shopping with Good Day Utah Anchor Kelly Chapman for a recipe that will feed a family for under $25.

Twice-Baked Shepherd’s Pie Potatoes

Ingredients (serves 4)



4 large russet potatoes

1 lb ground beef

1/2 onion, diced

1 cup frozen peas and carrots

2–3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup beef broth

3 tbsp butter

1/4–1/2 cup milk

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar works great)

Salt & pepper (to taste)

Optional: garlic (1–2 cloves), paprika, parsley

Instructions

1. Bake the potatoes



Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Scrub potatoes, poke holes with a fork, and bake directly on rack for ~50–60 minutes until tender.

2. Make the filling



In a skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef until browned. Drain excess fat.

Add diced onion (and garlic if using). Cook until softened.

Stir in Worcestershire sauce, beef broth, and frozen peas & carrots.

Simmer 5–8 minutes until slightly thickened.

Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

3. Scoop and mash



Let potatoes cool slightly, then slice in half lengthwise.

Scoop out the insides into a bowl, leaving a thin shell.

Mash with butter, milk, salt, pepper, and about half the cheese until smooth.

4. Fill and bake again



Spoon some beef mixture into each potato shell.

Top with mashed potatoes, spreading or piping it on.

Sprinkle remaining cheese on top.

5. Final bake



Return to oven and bake at 375°F (190°C) for 15–20 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted.

Optional: broil for 2–3 minutes for a golden top.

*you can make this vegetarian by swapping lentils for the ground beef.

You can watch more Smart Cart recipes on Good Day Utah.