At the Movies: "Lucky", "Man of War", "Ride or Die" and "The Odyssey"

Streaming on Apple TV is the new crime / thriller series "Lucky". In the new 7-episode series, a reformed criminal is forced to confront her past and return to illicit activities for one final job, hoping to secure her freedom and leave her former life behind for good. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The series writing starts of strong, but tapers off with the plots becoming a bit hackneyed and familiar. That being said however, it's Anya Taylor-Joy's terrific performance as she moves from one persona to another effortlessly that saves the series." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the new action / war film "Man of War". When an aid worker vanishes in the first hours of war in Ukraine, a former Navy SEAL and CIA operative crosses into the shattered country to bring her home. Tony says, "Man of War is a solid action / war film, but that being said, the characters are much too stiff and distant to be relatable to the audience." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Also streaming on Prime is the new comedy series "Ride or Die.". It stars Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham. When a hit goes wrong, two best friends go on the run while being targeted by a mysterious enemy, forcing them to confront the secrets between them. Tony says, "Ride or Die is a devilishly funny and outrageous action / comedy that will have you laughing from the very first episode." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is Christopher Nolan's IMAX epic "The Odyssey". After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops, Sirens, and Calypso along the way. The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland. Tony says, "The Odyssey is a beautifully filmed feature but continually lags and stalls over the nearly 3 hour runtime." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.