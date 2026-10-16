At the Movies Reviews: "Clown Panic", "Love of Your Life", and "Clean Hands"

Streaming on Hulu and Disney+ is the new documentary "Clown Panic". It began in 2016 when some South Carolina children spotted clowns in woods. Reports spread across America, causing lock downs and probes. This documentary examines how fear and social media transformed a strange myth into hysteria. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "What could have been a must-see, unsettling documentary, quickly becomes drowsy and lethargic as the audience loses its interest." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Prime is romantic drama "Love of Your Life." In the film a nurse is swept up in an immersive love that sets her life on a trajectory she never would have imagined. Tony says, "Love of Your Life is watchable tearjerker perfect for an afternoon at home." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the biographical drama "Clean Hands", it's based on a true story.

"Clean Hands" tells the true story of a cop who discovers his daughter's addiction causing his life to spin in a new direction. Tony says, "Clean Hands does a terrific job in telling the inspirational true story of hero drug cop turned recovery advocate Kevin Simmers and his daughter Brooke. The film examines the American drug crisis from the opposing eyes of cop and addict who happen to be father and daughter." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

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