Back pain? Take advantage of the Complex Spine Network at MountainStar Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital

If you are suffering from back pain – related to spine structure and stability – or whether you’re unsure of the cause entirely, MountainStar Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital has a solution for you: utilize the Complex Spine Center network at the facility in Millcreek. Whether you are suffering from acute or chronic pain, the Complex Spine network specializes in the care and treatment of spine, using a multi-disciplinary approach that includes orthopedics, imaging, and spine specialist surgeons. The MountainStar Healthcare flagship hospital partners with patients and their physicians to design individualized surgical and recovery plans. Together, they have one goal: to provide patients with the care they deserve.

Dr. Kade Huntsman has been named the surgeon leader over Complex Spine at St. Mark’s Hospital. Kade Huntsman, MD, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in treatment of the spine. Dr. Huntsman graduated from the University of Utah before receiving his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He later completed residency and advanced spinal surgery training at the University Hospitals of Cleveland, including St. Luke's Medical Center. Dr. Huntsman believes in a comprehensive patient care program, meaning he views himself as one of many team members in each patients' overall health.

Together, Dr. Huntsman and Dr. Colleen Swank, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at St. Mark’s Hospital, joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Thursday to discuss this exciting new center.

What is Complex Spine & what sets apart the network?

“The Complex Spine Center at St. Mark’s is a new program. I want to say we’re ‘fortunate’ to have the designation, but it’s not fortunate. It’s a lot of hard work. It involves a lot of big investments from MountainStar, HCA Healthcare and St. Mark’s to put this together,” Dr. Huntsman told Jenny Hardman. “This program is here to take care of those patients with really difficult, complicated spine problems.”

The Complex Spine hospital distinction is a formal designation by MountainStar Healthcare’s parent company, HCA Healthcare. St. Mark’s Hospital is the 11th hospital in the U.S. named for Complex Spine services and specialties.

“The Complex Spine designation really is about being named a network of excellence,” Dr. Swank added. “We benefit from the collective experience and data from spine patients nationwide at these next-level spine-capable facilities. This really is an honor, and it speaks to the work we’ve done and the successes our patients have had.”

The advanced surgical programs available at St. Mark’s specialize in treatment of spine issues involving multiple vertebrae, as well as:



“We do all things really well with spine,” Dr. Huntsman said. “Whether it’s minimally invasive procedures or really complicated procedures, we do it all well. A Complex Spine center can perform complex surgeries using advanced techniques and robotics.”

Aside from smaller incisions, the main benefit of any minimally invasive surgery is less pain, less blood loss, lower infection risk, and a shorter hospital stay. According to industry statistics, endoscopic spine surgery, specifically, has a success rate of approximately 90% – similar or equal to the success rate for traditional spine surgery.

“We have all of the right surgeons, staff, the training – huge investments from the hospital system that’s provided us with all the latest and greatest technology,” Dr. Huntsman said. “At the end of the day, it’s about improving patients’ lives. That’s why we’re doing all of this.”

Complex Spine capabilities & requirements:



Neuroscience ICU

Onsite Daily Cardiology

Specialty-Trained, Aligned Surgeons

Experienced Surgeons with Spine Fusion Volume

Spine-Designated Operating Room with Advanced Technology Suites

EOS Imaging System

Vascular Access Surgeon

The premier destination for patients’ spine healthcare needs, St. Mark’s Hospital spans 40 years of experience in spine care and has performed more than 4,500 surgeries for scoliosis and complex spinal cases, revisions and spondylolisthesis. The hospital provides concierge treatment plans for patients that are executed by board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons. St. Mark’s also offers 24 beds solely dedicated to the care of spine patients that include adjoining family rooms and six operating rooms.

Treatment options at the hospital range from steroidal injections for pain management to complex spine procedures for more serious conditions.

“When dealing with something as fragile as the spine, you don’t want to risk your health! You want to go to the Complex Spine facility at St. Mark’s Hospital for treatment because they have a multidisciplinary team that includes experts from various specialties such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, anesthesiology, neurology, pain management and rehabilitation all providing care for you or your loved one,” Dr. Swank said.

Deciphering the signals: when your back pain demands attention

Back pain is a prevalent issue that can affect up to 80 percent of people at some point in their lives. While most back discomfort is temporary and often a result of overworked muscles or tendons, it's essential to recognize when your pain might be signaling something more serious. Severe or prolonged back pain, especially when accompanied by specific symptoms, should not be ignored. The following signs and symptoms could indicate a more significant spinal issue. It is why seeking prompt medical attention is crucial.

Leg pain and weakness: Pain that originates in the lower back and radiates down the legs, a condition known as sciatica, can be a sign of a serious problem. Possible culprits include a herniated disc or spinal stenosis, both of which narrow the space around spinal nerves, causing pain and irritation.

“Sciatica or leg pain originating from the back can range from dull to severe and may worsen with activities like coughing or sneezing. Herniated discs typically affect one side, while spinal stenosis pain can affect both legs,” advises Dr. Huntsman.

While most sciatica or herniated disc pain improves within six to eight weeks without surgery, it is essential to seek immediate medical attention if leg pain lasts longer than a week, becomes severe, or is accompanied by muscle weakness, or difficulty controlling bowel or bladder function.

Loss of bladder or bowel control should be considered an urgent warning. Bladder or bowel incontinence can indicate nerve compression due to a ruptured disk. If left untreated, this compression can lead to permanent neurological damage.

Stiffness in the Morning: Experiencing excessive back pain and stiffness in the morning may be a sign of spinal arthritis. Various forms of arthritis, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, typically cause pain and stiffness that worsen towards the end of the day and after periods of rest, such as after a night of sleep.

“Spinal arthritis often affects the lower back (lumbar region). Diagnosis involves a physical exam and x-ray imaging. Fortunately, treatment options, including pain medication and physical therapy, are available, with surgery being a last resort,” Dr. Huntsman said.

Persistent back pain should never be taken lightly. To reduce your risk of spinal issues like arthritis and maintain a healthy back, consider these preventive measures:



Engage in regular exercise

Maintain a healthy body weight

Practice good posture in your daily activities

Take precautions to avoid spinal injuries

MountainStar Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital is proud to be part of HCA Healthcare – the network’s broader system of care that invests in advanced technology, treatment and tools, where doctors perform over 69,000 spine surgeries annually.

Learn more from Kade Huntsman about Orthopedic Spine treatment options

If you live with debilitating back pain, the spine specialists at MountainStar Healthcare hospitals can help. Their spine care teams include experts in both orthopedic care and neurological care to ensure they deliver the type of care that is right for their patients. These physicians collaborate closely with physical therapists and pain management specialists so their patients can return to a more active and productive lifestyle.

If you have neck or back pain and would like to learn more information about spine care at St. Mark’s Hospital, click here or call (801) 263-3870.

