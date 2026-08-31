Back-to-school is a busy time of year and these tips can help you keep your nutrition on track

Fall is a busy time of year with kids going back to school and families getting back into the routine... but don't let your nutrition pay the price.

Our own Ashley Hawk, RD, talked with another Registered Dietitian, Jill McNutt, for three simple nutrition swap for the busy season.

Replace caffeinated beverages with herbal teas and mocktails. That will support better sleep. Caffeine later in the day can make sleep shorter and less restorative. A good rule of thumb is to stop caffeine about eight hours before bed. This includes coffee, soda and energy drinks as well as food sources like dark chocolate and coffee-flavored ice cream. Use fermented foods to promote gut health. Fermented foods can provide beneficial bacteria that support gut health. Try swapping sour cream for plain Greek yogurt with live cultures, regular cabbage or slaw for sauerkraut, or fresh salsa for kimchi on tacos, eggs, grain bowls, or avocado toast. Swap sitting down or scrolling with a 10 minute walk after eating. A short walk after eating can help support blood sugar control and digestion. Aim to get moving within about 15-30 minutes after your meal and keep it gentle. Walking, marching in place, or even bodyweight squats can all help get your muscles working and using some of the glucose from your meal.

You can find more from Jill on her website, JillMcNutt.com as well as Instagram @jill.nutrition.