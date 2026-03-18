Ballet West is presenting the world premiere of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow as a full-length ballet; the first time Washington Irving's 200-year-old American ghost story has been staged in this form.

Featuring Ballet West Academy students and combining narration with dance, this production continues the company's tradition of inspiring the next generation of dancers through magical storytelling.

It's perfect for families, ballet fans and lovers of American folklore.

The ballet runs March 27 and 28, 2026 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre, Salt Lake City.

Tickets start at just $29 at balletwest.org or 801-869-6800.