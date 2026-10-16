Bella is one of the cutest little ladies you'll ever meet

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week Bella!

She's a two-year-old schnoodle and one of the cutest and sweetest little ladies you'll ever meet.

Bella loves to snuggle and be with her person and will use her cute little paw to ask for loves.

She's a smart girl and picks up on things quickly. She's house trained and loves the yard and is learning how to be the best doggie on a leash.

Bella loves to sleep in bed with you, but can sleep in a crate and does best in a home without small kids.

She's eager to meet her forever family and is ready to go, spayed, vaccinated and chipped.

If you'd like to meet Bella, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having two adoption events this weekend:

