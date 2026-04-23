Beloved New York-style slice shop Fini Pizza is opening a Utah location!

Beloved New York-style slice shop Fini Pizza is making its first foray outside of the Empire State by opening in Utah City - and you're invited to the ribbon cutting and celebration!

It's opening in Utah City, a 700-acre mixed-uses development and highly anticipated urban core of Utah County.

Simultaneously launching the neighboring Fini Café, Utah City's new morning anchor serving premium, single-origin espresso along with pastries, savory treats, and light bites.

The Utah City location marks an exciting expansion for the brand, introducing its iconic slices, whole pies, and curated menu of salads, beverages, and Italian ices to a new audience.

Co-founder Sean Feeney's connection to Utah dates back to age 11 when he traveled from New Jersey to compete in the AAU Basketball National Championships, where early encounters with Utah Jazz figures and the state's welcoming community left a lasting impression. Utah quickly became a meaningful place for his family,

First responders and teachers always enjoy The Good Day discount: 25 percent off their orders. Kids who read three books in a month earn a free pie. In June, the team will introduce Fini Hoops, a community basketball league that brings courts, culture, and connection to Utah City. Right outside the doors, the court is an extension of the café and pizza shop.

Everyone is welcome to come get a first taste of NY pizza culture in Utah City at the grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:00 a.m. with remarks from Sean Feeney, Vineyard City Mayor Zack Stratton, and Nate Hutchinson from Utah City.

The first 100 guests will receive a surprise gift and everyone will enjoy live music, family-friendly activities like face painting and balloon creations and guests can enter to win a Gozney pizza oven and a private pizza-making class at Fini.

For more information please visit finipizza.com and utahcity.com.

