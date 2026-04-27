Bloomortal is a clothing brand that delivers a message with every product.

Roi Zohar a.k.a Brainheart, is an independent music producer, songwriter, and DJ whose song "Explore the World" went viral on social media.

Now he's launching a new clothing brand to spread positivity.

It's named Bloomortal, and as he explained to Jenny Hardman the word is a combination of bloom, which is about growth and mortal, which is about realizing that ever second of life counts.

His products carry messages of purpose and will make people stop and think.

You can learn more at bloomortal.com and @bloomortal.