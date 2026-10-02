Brittany is ready to add joy and constant cuteness to her forever family

Meet Brittany, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who is ready to add joy and constant cuteness to her forever family.

Brittany is a 5-year-old Maltese who is good with kids, dogs and cats too!

She's a very dignified little lady that stays very quiet and calm. She's doing good at potty training, but may need to get used to your space.

Brittany doesn't shed, and she's just had a dental and check-up and she's very healthy.

You can meet Brittany by filling out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an Adoption Event on Saturday, October 3, 2026 from 1-4pm at Petco in Draper, 195 E. 12300 S.