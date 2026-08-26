Bullfrog Spas is celebrating two big milestones

Bullfrog Spas is celebrating two exciting milestones - a Labor Dale Sale and 30 years as a Utah company known for innovation in hot tubs and wellness.

Ashley Hawk visited the location in Bluffdale and talked with Sales Representative Andrew Arnold who says even though summer is winding down, it's actually one of the best times to upgrade your backyard with a new hot tub.

Bullfrog Spas began right here in Utah and has grown into an internationally-recognized premium spa manufacturer.

The company has developed technology that makes their spas truly unique including the patented JetPat Therapy System.

Customers can personalize their massage experience with interchangeable JetPaks which can target different areas of the body.

It provides a premium hydrotherapy experience that can be personalized to the individual wellness preferences rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.

The Labor Day sale runs now through September 8, 2026 and customers can save up to $3,500 off MSRP.

Select models also include a FREE audio upgrade and special financing up to 48 months is also available.

Bullfrog Spas offers a variety of models and sizes to accommodate different needs and backyards.

Options range from more intimate spas to larger models for families and entertaining.

Swim spas are also available.

Customers can also shop a limited selection of Factory Certified scratch-and-dent inventory for additional savings.

That inventory is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit any one of Bullfrog Spas' nine Utah Factory Stores, and the Bluffdale and Park City locations are also open Sundays.

Visit BullfrogSpas.com to explore models and start designing your perfect spa.