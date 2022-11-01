Candy Cane Corner is a holiday gift program for Utah families

Fox 13's The PLACE and Les Schwab are teaming up for Candy Cane Corner, a holiday gift program for the families served by The Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah and First Step House.

Last year, through the generosity of the community, Candy Cane Corner provided holiday gifts to more than 2,000 Utahns in need.

We're hoping to grow the program to serve even more.

Visit any Les Schwab across the state between November 1, 2022 and November 28, 2022 to make a donation.

The most needed items include:

o New, unused children's toys

o Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts and crafts, etc.

o Diapers (size 4, 5, and 6) and wipes

o Full size blankets

o Wrapping paper & tape

o Food storage container sets

o Gift cards to stores like WalMart, Target, Smith's, Visa, etc.

While you're at Les Schwab, you may want to have your tires checked to make sure your vehicle is good to go for winter driving.

Jenny stopped by Les Schwab to learn about the easiest way to check tire tread: the penny test. Just place a penny with Abe Lincoln's head pointing down into the tread grooves. If you can see all of Lincoln's head, it's time to replace the tire.

On November 17, we invite you to join us at Les Schwab in South Jordan and Ogden for a donation blitz. Come take a selfie with Santa, enjoy a treat, and donate to Candy Cane Corner.

For more information please visit fox13now.com/candycane.

